Elmira man arrested for attempted murder after shots fired at vehicle with people inside

12:55 PM UPDATE: Elmira Police have arrested one man for attempted murder in connection to the Nov. 22 shooting on South Avenue and Fulton Street.

Around 6:50 a.m., the EPD responded to Fulton St. and South Ave. for a report of shots fired. On the scene, several people said they had been parked in a car on Fulton when someone in a residence in the 500 block started saying something to them and then started shooting at the car.

Police set up a perimeter at the residence and saw Elliott Barner, 36, looking out the windows. Police tried to get Barner to surrender, and after a short period of time, three people, including Barner, exited the home.

The house was cleared to make sure no one else was inside. After obtaining a search warrant, police also found a gun and several shell casings on the front porch.

Barner was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree Attempted Murder, first-degree Criminal Use of a Firearm and second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Barner is being held pending arraignment in Elmira City Court Monday afternoon.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the West Elmira Police Department and Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police confirmed to 18 News that officers responded to the 500 block of Fulton St. Monday morning for a report of shots fired.

As of late Monday morning, a suspect was in custody and no injuries were reported.

Shortly before 7 a.m., officers arrived on scene, finding a vehicle with bullet holes and passengers inside. The two passengers are being questioned by the Detective Bureau and claim there was no altercation before the incident.

“We do have the individual with us who is responsible for firing the weapon. The house that the individual came out of is currently secured,” Chief Anthony Alvernaz told 18 News. “We do not have a motive at this point in time for this incident, so we’re trying to figure that out.”

The area surrounding the home is currently secured and the Department is acquiring a search warrant to investigate the area. They say the scene was deemed safe after 40 minutes. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact police.

Holy Family Elementary School sent out a message to parents telling them not to drop off their kids and the school is on lockdown.

As of 8:15 a.m. this morning Holy Family said they got a call from police that the lockdown has been lifted.

According to the 18 News shots fired tracker, this is the second shooting in the area of Fulton Street and South Ave. this year, the first being on July 24.