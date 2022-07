CANTON, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to PSP Towanda, Parker Petrowski was charged with Statutory Sexual Assault and Corruption of Minors. The alleged incident, involving a 14-year-old girl, occurred between June 1 and June 25 in Canton, Pennsylvania.

The Towanda Crime Unit is now investigating this incident.