Rochester arrested for drugs in Village of Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Diane Jackson, 27 of Rochester, was arrested on a Superior Court Sealed Indictment Arrest Warrant from May 2018 for the sale of crack cocaine in a local hotel.

The Village of Bath Police and New York State Police Major Crime Unit from Rochester arrested Jackson for criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, both class B felonies.

Jackson was arraigned in the Steuben County Court and released without bail.