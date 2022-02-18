Rochester CBP seizes $2M in counterfeit watches

Counterfeit designer watch seized
at the Port of Rochester, N.Y. for
IPR violations (photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over $2 million of counterfeit watches were seized in Rochester last week.

On February 10, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a number of designer watches at the Rochester Airport Port of Entry.

According to CBP, a shipment that was labeled as “lithium metal batteries and watches” was taken after CBP determined the contents to be counterfeit watches.

A total of 25 watches were seized and were found to have a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price value of approximately $2.3 million dollars.

Customs and Border Protection officers stated that these items violated the Intellectual Property Bill Rights of the Cartier trademark.

CBP added that IPR violations pertain to products that infringe upon U.S. trademarks, copyrights, and patents. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

