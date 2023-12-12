WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole one car in Monroe County and another in Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas C. Morales, 32, was arrested on Dec. 8 in Livingston County. Police say Morales stole a vehicle in Monroe County, abandoned the vehicle in a driveway in the Town of Wayland, stole a different vehicle in Wayland, and drove that vehicle into Livingston County.

The New York State Police arrested Morales in Livingston County. Morales was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree grand larceny. Both of these charges are class D felonies.

Morales was arraigned and released in Livingston County. After his release, Morales was arrested and transported to Steuben County. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and is currently being held without bail.

The New York State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office all participated in this arrest.