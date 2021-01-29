Rochester man sentenced on drug charges in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Dwayne Roberts, 33, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 2.5 to 5 years for possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

On Sept. 7, 2019, Roberts and Denise Harvey of Sayre were arrested by the Sayre Borough Police Department after police seized 171 grams of methamphetamine worth $17,000, 0.7 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and over $2,000 in cash.

Turner was sentenced in May 2020 to a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 5 to 10 years.

Roberts will serve the new sentence consecutive to previous sentences.

The Sayre Borough Police were assisted by Athens Borough and Athens Township police.