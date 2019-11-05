Rochester teen arrested for drugs in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Aaron J. T. Graham, 18, of Rochester was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department after a four-month drug investigation.

Graham was arrested on Nov. 4 for three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in the third degree.

All six of the charges are class B felonies.

The arrest stems from a four-month investigation by the Bath Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Corning Police Department, and the District Attorney’s investigators.

The Monroe County Probation Department and the New York State Police Violent Felony Warrant Unit assisted in the arrest of Graham.

Graham was taken to the Stuben County Jail, where he remains until a court hearing.