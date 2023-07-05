BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman was arrested on a charge related to a theft that occurred at the Big Flats Best Buy last year.

Jessica M. Ortiz, 33, of Rochester, was arrested during a July 1 traffic stop in the Village of Bath. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Ortiz was involved in a theft incident in February 2022. During this incident, $7,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Best Buy on County Route 64 in Big Flats. Police say Ortiz fled the scene and was unable to be located at the time of the theft.

Ortiz was charged with third-degree larceny, a class D felony. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ortiz and transferred her to the custody of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant.

Ortiz was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court. She was released from court and will appear at a later date.