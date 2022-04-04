BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Rochester woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $7,000 worth of products from the Best Buy in Big Flats with two other women over a month ago, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Shiasia Hill, 27, was arrested in connection to a larceny from Best Buy on February 18, 2022. The Chemung County Sheriff’s received reports that three women removed the security devices from several items before allegedly hiding the merchandise in their purses, jackets and a baby stroller. The arrest report said the women then left without paying for the items that totaled $7,177.71.

Hill was found to be on probation in Monroe County. She was later arrested on a warrant on April 1, 2022.

Hill was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny and arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court and later released on her own recognizance.

Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center, New York State Intelligence Center, and Monroe County Probation Department assisted the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in identifying Hill.