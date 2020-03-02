Rochester woman arrested for welfare fraud in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tammy Zugnoni of Rochester was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after a welfare fraud investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office tells 18 News that Zugnoni allegedly received $1,011.80 worth of benefits from another person’s benefit card that she was not entitled to between April and June 2018.

Zugnoni has been charged with one count of Grand Larceny 4th, a class E Felony of the New York State penal law.

Zugnoni was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.