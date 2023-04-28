ROME, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man is in jail after he was accused of beating a woman, throwing rocks at her, and spraying her with spray paint, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda said that Zachariah Perry, 45, was arrested after a report of a physical fight at a home in Rome. According to the criminal complaint filed against Perry, he and a woman allegedly got into a fight about a phone charger, but it escalated into a physical altercation.

The woman, who police described as limping with bruises and spray paint on her body, reportedly told PSP that Perry first sprayed her with a garden hose. In response, she then cut and threw his clothes outside, the affidavit said. Perry then allegedly sprayed her in the face with black spray paint before she started throwing rocks at his motorcycle.

The affidavit then said Perry allegedly threw dog feces and softball-sized rocks at her, causing bruising and swelling on her leg and hand. The woman also told police that Perry then kicked her in the back before fleeing the scene.

Police eventually arrested Perry and charged him with a felony count of Aggravated Assault, a misdemeanor count of Simple Assault, and a summary offense of Harassment. He is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility.