RPD identify police officer shot, struck twice by suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released more information on the shooting earlier this week that hospitalized a Rochester police officer.

14-year veteran of the department, Officer Bryan Sheridan was shot twice and hospitalized for his injuries. He has since been released.

Sheridan and 13-year veteran of the department Officer Daniel Watson responded to 385 Hague Street around 7:53 a.m. for the report of a male outside the house with a gun who was trying to kick in the door.

“As the officers began to approach the residence, the suspect opened the door of the enclosed porch and immediately began firing a handgun at the officers,” a release from RPD reads.

Sheridan was shot twice — once in the “head/upper body” and another time in the area of his waist/gun belt. Both officers immediately returned fire. The suspect — which police later identified as 54-year-old James Hunter — was not struck and ran down the driveway and through backyards.

Sheridan was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center by Watson. “The full extent of his injuries are still to be determined, but he is currently recovering at home with his family.”

Around 9:05 a.m. officers found Hunter in the backyard of a house on Marlow Street, hiding under debris.

“The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a K-9 bite and broken leg that he incurred while jumping over fences in an attempt to avoid capture. Officers also located a handgun and other evidence in the area.”

According to RPD, during the “daytime” hours on Monday, someone had forcible entered that same property on Hague Street and stole property from within. No one was home at the time.

During their investigation into the shooting, multiple search warrants were executed including one at Hunter’s home. According to police, they recovered stolen property from the Hague Street home and “evidence indicative of weapons possession.”

Regarding his alleged activities from Monday and Tuesday, Hunter has been charged with the following:

Class A-I Felony – Attempted Aggravated Murder (Shooting of Off. Sheridan)

Class B Felony – Burglary in the 1st Degree (Entering an enclosed porch)

Class C felony, 2 counts – Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (A convicted felon in a possession of a weapon with the intent of using it against another)

Class D Felony – Menacing a Police Officer (Pointing a gun at Off. Watson)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree (possessing property valued at over $1,000 stolen in the burglary that occurred @ 385 Hague St. the day before the shooting)

In August of 2019, it is alleged that Hunter struck a Rochester police officer with his car while fleeing to avoid apprehension on his outstanding Parole Absconder warrant. For that, he has been charged with the following:

E Felony Attempted Assault of a Police Officer in the 2nd Degree, 1 count

A Misdemeanor Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, 1 count

Hunter was arraigned Thursday in his hospital room on all the listed charged. Additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County Grand Jury.

“Hunter is a four-time convicted violent felon currently on Lifetime Parole. He has three prior violation of parole arrests – all of which he was re-incarcerated for and then later released.

Up until April of 2020, Hunter was wanted on a Parole Absconder warrant for a theft occurring in the Town of Irondequoit. The parole warrant was recalled in April and it is our understanding the recall was ordered as a result of the COVID pandemic.”