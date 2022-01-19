Savona father and son indicted for sexually abusing children under 13

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – A father and son from Savona have both been indicted for sexually assaulting children related to them over the last 11 years.

Joseph Thompson Sr, 53, was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 13 from November 2012 and at other various times through 2019. The indictment said that the child was related to Thompson.

Joseph Thompson Jr, 19, was also indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 13 in March 2021. Court documents also said the child was related to Thompson Jr.

Thompson Sr. was indicted for Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Incest, and first- and third-degree Sexual Abuse.

Thompson Jr. was indicted for Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Sexual Abuse, Criminal Sex Act, and Incest.

The indictments from the Steuben County District Attorney’s office did not say whether it was the same child in both cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now