SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Savona inmate in the County Jail has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and choking another person in early 2021, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Yosef Simon-Paige, 38, was charged on July 23 after an investigation into the alleged attack. The Sheriff’s Office said that Simon-Paige allegedly intentionally injured another person and choked them in January 2021 in the Town of Campbell.

He was charged with 3rd-degree Assault and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. Simon-Paige was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to jail.

He is currently in Steuben County Jail on Grand Larceny and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation charges for an unrelated incident.

Earlier this month, he was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Savona in late June.