BRADFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – A Savona man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child under 13 last summer, according to police.

New York State Police out of Bath charged Michael Ogden, 30, after an investigation into an incident from September 2021. Police said they interviewed Ogden in mid-May and later arrested him on May 31.

He was charged with 2nd-degree Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child under the age of 13 (a class-D felony) for allegedly engaging in at least two sexual acts with the child. Ogden is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.