Savona man charged with sexually abusing a child younger than 11, released

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Adam Makitra, 38, has been charged after allegedly sexually abusing a child.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, “Makitra had sexual contact with a person less than 11 years old and had sexual conduct with a person less than 11 years old, and a person less than 16 years old.” Sheriff Allard confirmed that the charges involve one victim.

Makitra’s arrest stems from an investigation of child sexual abuse, which was presented to the Steuben County Grand Jury.

Makitra was arrested due to an active Superior Court Warrant in which he was indicted for the offenses of Sex Abuse in the First Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a class B Felony, and Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, a class D Felony.

Makitra was arraigned in Steuben County Court and released.

