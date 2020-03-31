Savona man charged with trying to steal SPCA donations

1  of  3
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Charles Wead of Savona was arrested for allegedly trying to steal donations made to the Finger Lakes SPCA.

On March 31, Steuben County Sheriff Deputies responded to a business on State Route 54 in Bath for reports of someone unlawfully entering a building and stealing property.

The Sheriff’s Department alleges Wead took cans and bottles collected to help the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Wead was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Petit Larceny an as of 4:00 p.m. was awaiting arraignment in the Centralized Arraignment Court.

