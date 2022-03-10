SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Savona registered sex offender has been arrested for allegedly receiving and distributing child pornography as well as possessing a weapon last fall, according to police. He was previously convicted of multiple child sex abuse crimes taking place over 20 years ago.

John Fadden, 48, was arrested on March 9 by New York State Police in Savona. According to police, the arrest was in connection to an incident reported on October 26, 2021 in which Fadden allegedly received and disseminated child porn.

Fadden was charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child under 17, Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child and Criminal Possession of a Weapon with a previous conviction, all felony charges. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail.

Fadden is a registered sex offender for three separate incidents taking place between 1991 and 2001, according to the NYS Sex Offender Registry. In 1991, Fadden engaged in sexual contact with a 2-year-old boy in Rochester. In 1993, he was convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in Rochester. And in 2001 he was convicted of coercing another 9-year-old girl known to him into having sexual contact.