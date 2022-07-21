SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man has been arrested for allegedly writing multiple forged checks for hundreds of dollars to his own business, according to police.

Andrew Vanderpool, 29, was arrested by Sayre Borough Police on July 12 in connection with the alleged fraud. According to the criminal complaint filed against Vanderpool, police received a report from a man who said someone had forged two checks worth a total of $290 made out to the business “Twin Tiers Staffing”.

The man reportedly told police that Vanderpool—who owns Twin Tiers Staffing—had been employed to help spray the victim’s building for bugs. The affidavit went on to explain that in an interview with Vanderpool, he admitted to taking the checkbook while he was spraying for bugs and then writing the checks.

He also allegedly admitted to writing a third check worth about $160.

Vanderpool was charged with two counts each of Forgery – Utters Forged Writing, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Receiving Stolen Property. He was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility and held on $100,000 bail, according to court documents.