Sayre man arrested after undercover drug investigation

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Joshua Chapman was arrested after an undercover investigation by the Bradford County Drug Task Force.

According to court documents, Confidential Informants spoke with Chapman through Facebook Messenger to purchase crystal meth in Nov. 2018. Chapman and the informants arraigned to meet at a market in Waverly and drive over the border to a gas station in Sayre.

The informants gave Chapman $250 and received 1.9 grams of meth in a cigarette cellophane. Chapman then went back over the New York border before his arrest.

Chapman is facing one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.