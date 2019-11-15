1  of  2
Sayre man arrested for driving high with child in the car

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Jonathan Miller of Sayre was arrested by State Police after he admitted to smoking marijuana before driving a car with two passengers, once of which was an 8-year-old boy.

On Nov. 11 State Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Strope Road in Burlington Township. The driver of a black Nissan Sentra said he was at the home to recover belongings.

Police uncovered approximately 10 grams of marijuana and related paraphernalia inside the vehicle, and Miller was arrested on multiple charges.

