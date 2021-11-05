Sayre man arrested for pointing gun at police, fleeing on foot

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Sayre man has been arrested on felony charges after pointing a gun at police and fleeing police in Waverly.

Devan Kithcart, 23, fled a traffic stop by Waverly Police around 5 a.m. on November 1. He was later located walking on Clark Street.

When police saw him, Kithcart ran into a parking lot where the pursuing officer saw him displaying a handgun, pointing it directly at the officer.

Police said he took off running through several backyards of homes in the area.

Sayre and Athens Police responded and assisted in the pursuit, eventually finding Kithcart and arresting him without incident. Police also found a loaded firearm during the arrest.

Kithcart was in need of medical attention for unspecified medical issues and was transported to a local hospital in Sayre by Greater Valley EMS.

He was charged with Menacing a Police Officer, a felony. He’s currently being held in the Bradford County Jail awaiting further legal action.

Upon further investigation, officers found that Kithcart had a fully extraditable felony warrant out for his arrest in regards to a previous sexual assault in Bradford County. He was arrested four years ago as a teen for second-degree rape.