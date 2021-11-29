Sayre man arrested for selling crack cocaine in early 2020

SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Sayre man has been arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine to an undercover informant early last year.

Michael Savery, 48, was arrested in connection to an alleged drug sale to a criminal informant on January 16, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Sayre Borough Police Officers, the Bradford County Drug Task Force, a Narcotics Agent and a Criminal Informant arrived at Savery’s residence on Chemung Street, a meeting previously arranged between the informant and Savery.

After the informant waited on the porch, another car pulled up, and a woman and Savery got out and led the informant into the house.

The informant returned 17 minutes later with a bag of 1.23 grams of crack cocaine and extra money. The cocaine was eventually handed off to the Athens Borough Police Department.

Savery was arrested and charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Criminal use of a Communication Facility, both felonies.

His bail has been set at $50,000, a hearing is scheduled for December 7.