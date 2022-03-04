Sayre man arrested for stealing vehicle from business, giving false ID

ATHENS BOROUGH, P.a. (WETM) — A man stole a vehicle from an auto shop and refused to provide police with his real name, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Tyler Flanagan, 27, of Sayre P.a., was arrested after State police were contacted about a stolen vehicle from Decatur’s Automotive in Athens Borough. Troopers traveled to the location and recovered the stolen 2011 black Chevrolet Tahoe, then towed it to the Athens Borough Police Station.

Through investigation, it was discovered that Flanagan had allegedly been in the possession of the stolen vehicle. While in custody, Flanagan refused to provide Troopers with his real name, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Flanagan was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and False ID to Law Enforcement. Flanigan was arrested and taken to Bradford County Correctional Facility in place of bail.