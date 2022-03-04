Sayre man arrested for stealing vehicle from business, giving false ID

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police lights. (Getty Images)

ATHENS BOROUGH, P.a. (WETM) — A man stole a vehicle from an auto shop and refused to provide police with his real name, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Tyler Flanagan, 27, of Sayre P.a., was arrested after State police were contacted about a stolen vehicle from Decatur’s Automotive in Athens Borough. Troopers traveled to the location and recovered the stolen 2011 black Chevrolet Tahoe, then towed it to the Athens Borough Police Station.

Through investigation, it was discovered that Flanagan had allegedly been in the possession of the stolen vehicle. While in custody, Flanagan refused to provide Troopers with his real name, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Flanagan was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and False ID to Law Enforcement. Flanigan was arrested and taken to Bradford County Correctional Facility in place of bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now