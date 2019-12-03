Sayre man arrested for strangling girlfriend, pointing gun at her head

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Steven Haggerty was arrested by police in Sayre Borough after an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend, who claimed he strangled her and previously pointed a gun at her head.

According to court documents, Haggerty is facing four charges, as well as a court summons: felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

On Dec. 1 police responded to the dispute in Sayre Borough when Haggerty’s girlfriend called to say he strangled her while she was on her bed to the point where she couldn’t breathe. She also claimed Haggerty stole her medication, which police found on him upon arrival.

Haggerty’s girlfriend also told police that in a prior incident he pointed a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun at her head. Police uncovered the handgun and three additional firearms at the home.

Steven Haggerty Affidavit of Probable Cause by George Stockburger on Scribd

Haggerty was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $120,000 bail.