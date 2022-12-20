SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man is in jail after he was accused of public drunkenness, biting a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Sayre Borough Police arrested Shawn Lake, 31, over the weekend after receiving a report of a man and woman harassing staff at a local Dandy. The criminal complaint said that Lake was “highly intoxicated and immediately became belligerent” when an officer approached him.

After being taken outside, Lake allegedly started yelling at officers and refused to leave or get a ride home from police, the complaint said. He also allegedly challenged officers to a fight.

Police said Lake resisted as he was being arrested. Later, when put in a holding cell, Lake allegedly kicked and hit the door, so an officer tried to restrain him to the bench.

At that point, the criminal complaint said Lake allegedly bit the officer’s left thumb before being restrained.

He was charged with Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, and Public Drunkeness. He was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail.