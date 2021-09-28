Sayre man sentenced 9-23 months for sexually assaulting minors; originally faced 170 felonies

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Jeffrey Post of Sayre was sentenced to 9 to 23 months after originally facing nearly 200 counts for sexually abusing children.

Post was also sentenced to five years of probation for corruption of minors and will have to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.

Post was originally arrested in July 2020 for 34 felony counts each for Statutory Assault, Indecent Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Contact with a Minor, Aggravated Indecent Assault, and Corruption of Minors. Post also originally faced 34 misdemeanor counts for Indecent Assault.

According to court records, Post entered a guilty plea on March 26, 2021, and was sentenced on Sept. 27.

