Sayre man sentenced after undercover drug bust

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Joshua Chapman, 28, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 16 months to 60 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, (less than 2.5 grams of Methamphetamine), a felony offense.

Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Chapman after an undercover investigation by the Bradford County Drug Task Force.

According to court documents, Confidential Informants spoke with Chapman through Facebook Messenger to purchase crystal meth in Nov. 2018. Chapman and the informants arraigned to meet at a market in Waverly and drive over the border to a gas station in Sayre.

The informants gave Chapman $250 and received 1.9 grams of meth in a cigarette cellophane. Chapman then went back over the New York border before his arrest.