SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been sentenced to jail time for beating a two-year-old last fall, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Dylan Whipple, 22, was sentenced to 9 months-two years in the Bradford County Correctional Facility and faces $1,000 in fines. The DA’s release said that Whipple was sentenced on a felony charge of Aggravated Assault of a victim less than six years old.

The sentencing stems from an incident on October 3, 2022, when an affidavit said Whipple had placed the 2-year-old in a bathtub full of cold water as punishment, causing the toddler to cry.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman also reported to police that Whipple had allegedly beaten her and the 2-year-old, causing bruises and black eyes on the toddler.