Sayre man sentenced for home improvement fraud, DUI

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Kevin Campbell of Sayre was sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months, 18 days to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for 36 months after a home improvement fraud investigation.

Campbell’s sentences are concurrent with his sentences in Clinton County for DUI, three counts of home improvement fraud, and theft by deception, a third-degree felony.

Campbell will also have to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution and will lose his driver’s license for one year.