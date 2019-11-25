Breaking News
Alan Schultheis: Steuben County man facing murder charges kills himself in county jail

Sayre man sentenced for home improvement fraud, DUI

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights_1468470196789.jpg

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Kevin Campbell of Sayre was sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months, 18 days to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for 36 months after a home improvement fraud investigation.

Campbell’s sentences are concurrent with his sentences in Clinton County for DUI, three counts of home improvement fraud, and theft by deception, a third-degree felony.

Campbell will also have to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution and will lose his driver’s license for one year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now