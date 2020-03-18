Sayre man sentenced for sexually abusing child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Jared Hooper, 26, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 48 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the third degree.

Trooper Andrew Petro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hooper following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on October 1, 2019.

The nature of the investigation was not released by State Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now