SAYRE, P.a. (WETM) — A Sayre man has been sentenced after trespassing into and damaging a former assisted living facility last fall, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Applegate, 39, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3-12 months and must pay $5,222.25 in restitution. Applegate was arrested by the Sayre Borough Police Department on September 23, 2021.

Sayre Police arrested Applegate after finding a stolen Dallas Cowboys Riddell Mini Helmet worth $200 at the Valley Inn, a former assisted living facility on Elmira Street in Sayre. The Criminal Complaint lists that Applegate stole a shopping cart, food, a stuffed animal, clothing and a backpack from Walmart.

According to the original criminal complaint, Applegate was homeless and living in the facility when he was arrested. He and another woman had caused thousands of dollars of damage with urine and feces to the building.

According to the affidavit, the damage to the Valley Inn is estimated to be $5,000, plus $200 for the Cowboys Mini Helmet, $258.22 for the stolen merchandise from Walmart, and $185 for the shopping cart.

He was charged with the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.