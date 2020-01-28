Sayre Police conduct drug bust thanks to informant; Owego man charged

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Police Department conducted a drug bust and arrested five people on Jan. 25 thanks to an informant.

Police say the informant was contacted by Dustin Dunbar of Owego about selling the informant “low” (fentanyl) and “ice” (methamphetamine) for $200.

Sayre Police arraigned to have the informant meet with Dunbar at a Dandy store. Dubar requested that the informant pay for the fentanyl with cigarretes and use the rest of the $200 to pay for the methamphetamine.

Police say Dunbar arrived in a yellow Jeep Renegade and met with the informant in the Dandy. The informant gave Dunbar four packs of cigarettes and the remaining money at a table, and Dunbar handed over a pack of Seneca Silver 100’s, which contained four bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 3.23 grams.

Officers arrested four people inside the Jeep and arrested Dunbar inside the Dandy. Police uncovered 5.7 grams of methamphetamine and 28 bags containing fentanyl.

The four people inside the vehicle were not named by police and were each charged with various offenses, including DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

One person told police they had purchased methamphetamine from Dunbar four or five times.

Police also uncovered a loaded 9mm pistol without any serial numbers inside the vehicle.

Dunbar informed police that he had additional paraphernalia inside the vehicle, which consisted of digital scales, razor blades, snort tubes with reside, a small glass jar with white reside, .45 grams of purported fentanyl, marijuana, hypodermic needles, and multiple packaging materials.

Dunbar was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to distrubute, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dunbar was held on $75,000 bail in Bradford County.