Live Now
Kansas City Chiefs Parade of Champions

Sayre Police looking for two suspects after hospital thefts

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAYRE, Pa. (WTM) – Sayre Borough Police are looking for two women after an alleged theft at the hospital gift shop.

Police say there were two different occasions where things were taken from the gift shop.

Anyone who is able to identify either of these women is asked to contact Sayre Police at 570-888-2233. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now