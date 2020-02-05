Sayre Police looking for two suspects after hospital thefts

SAYRE, Pa. (WTM) – Sayre Borough Police are looking for two women after an alleged theft at the hospital gift shop.
Police say there were two different occasions where things were taken from the gift shop.
Anyone who is able to identify either of these women is asked to contact Sayre Police at 570-888-2233.
