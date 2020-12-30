Sayre Police searching for armed robbery suspect

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre Police Department is looking for a male suspect after an armed robbery that happened Monday night on the 400 block of North Wilbur Ave.

According to police, the suspect approached a male victim with a silver handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot after the victim gave him an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6 ft, 215 lbs with a deep raspy voice wearing a black beanie cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sayre Police Department at 570-888-2233.