Sayre stabbing suspect charged with aggravated assault, knocked unconscious by victim

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Mark Leonard of Sayre was arrested after police say he attempted to stab a male victim who then used a post to knock out Leonard.

Sayre Police responded to the 100 block of Hoover Street on Jan. 6, 2022, for an attempted stabbing with the suspect unconscious outside. An officer located Mark Leonard conscious and laying in the grass outside a home with a black kitchen knife on the ground.

Police spoke to a male victim who said he was awakened by Leonard screaming his name nonstop. The man went outside to tell Leonard to stop when Leonard began yelling obscenities and attempted to strike the man in the doorway. The man avoided Leonard and punched him in the face, causing Leonard to fall backward off a porch and through a support post.

Police say the victim went back inside the home as Leonard continued to yell from the lawn. When the victim went outside again Leonard allegedly lunged at him with a knife in an attempt to stab him. The victim told police he grabbed a piece of the broken support post and struck Leonard in the head, causing him to fall back over the fence.

The victim reported a cut to his left arm from Leonard’s knife and denied EMS treatment.

Police say Leonard could not recall the incident and all that he remembered was going outside for something. Leonard was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for his injuries.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Bradford County Court, Leonard has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges for simple assault, trespass, and disorderly conduct – engage in fighting.

Leonard was taken to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail and was scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 10.