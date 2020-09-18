Sayre teen sentenced to 4.5-12 years for March shooting

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Tyler Wiles, 18, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4.5 years to 12 years for a shooting in Athens Township in March.

Wiles was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution of $4,044.91.

On March 1, police say a passenger in a vehicle shot into another moving car being driven by a 17 year old with another 17 year old and an 18 year old inside on Elmira Street. Multiple bullets struck the victim’s windshield and front grill, and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The victim was treated and released from Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and the two passengers suffered no injuries.

Police identified Wiles as the shooter and originally charged him with attempt to commit homicide and various other crimes.

After the shooting, police identified 17-year-old Destiny Michelle Shulas of Ulster as the driver who allegedly transported Wiles during the shooting. Shulas was originally charged as an adult with:

Criminal Conspiracy, 1st degree felony

Three counts Aggravated Assault, 1st degree felony

Three counts Aggravated Assault, 2nd degree felony

Three counts Terroristic Threats, 3rd degree felony

Four counts Recklessly Endangering Another Person, 2nd degree misdemeanor

Five counts Propulsion of Milles into an Occupied Vehicle, 1st degree misdemeanor

Simple Assault, 1st degree misdemeanor

Simple Assault, 2nd degree misdemeanor

In March Shulas was arraigned and remained to the Bradford County Jail on $250,000 bail. No update was made available regarding Shulas’ case.

The incident occurred twenty days before Wiles turned 18 and District Attorney Chad M. Salsman made the decision to directly file the case in the adult criminal justice system, rather than file the case in juvenile court.

“Thankfully no one was killed during this incident,” said Salsman. “Mr. Wiles was about a block from the police station and had he felt he was being unjustly followed, he could have sought refuge there. Violence in our streets will not be tolerated,” Salsman said.