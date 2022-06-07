SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Sayre woman accused of hitting her husband with her truck multiple times and beating over the head with a rock is headed to trial, according to the District Attorney.

Jennifer Craig, 29, will be headed to trial next month. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office told 18 News that Craig’s case is scheduled to go to trial the week of July 18, 2022.

Craig was charged with criminal attempted homicide in July 2021 after police said she allegedly got into a domestic dispute with her husband. According to the criminal complaint filed at the time, Craig allegedly found texts between her husband and his ex-wife.

Pennsylvania State Police said the Craig and her husband later got into a fight, and her husband tried to get into his truck to leave. At that point, police said Craig entered her own vehicle and drove into her husband multiple times, pinning him between her car and his truck.

She then allegedly hit him in the head with a “softball-sized” rock, police said. PSP also said Craig didn’t call 911 waited several hours before taking her husband to Robert Packer Hospital. A nurse told police he had a broken left public bone, a torn rotator cuff, a concussion, and that both hip joints were broken.

Craig faces the charges of Criminal Attempted Homicide, two felony counts of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Harassment.

18 News will continue to follow any updates with this case. More information will be provided as it becomes available.