Sayre woman accused of resisting arrest, assault after almost hitting officers with car

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Lynette Ford, 37, of Sayre was accused of allegedly fleeing a police officer, resisting arrest and assault after an incident at the Athens Township Police Department on September 4.

According to the criminal complaint and an affidavit from an Athens Township Police Officer, Ford pulled into the ATPD parking lot a little before 4:30 a.m. and didn’t get out of the vehicle for some time. Two officers recognized Ford and approached her car.

Ford allegedly began rambling and making no sense in what she was saying, unable to explain why she came to the Police Department.

The officer’s statement said Ford became agitated with the questioning and started yelling. She said she was leaving to talk to Sayre Police and started to leave the parking lot. However, she turned around and drove to where the police cars were parked and stopped her car.

Officers believed Ford may have been under the influence of a controlled substance as she continued to not make sense in what she was saying, claiming she had been in an accident in Elmira.

Ford still had the car in reverse and didn’t comply with the officers’ verbal commands to put it in park. She then “sped off in reverse, nearly coming into contact with both officers”, forcing them to step out of the way.

Ford then left the parking lot and drove east on Herrick Avenue. Both officers followed her in separate cars, and Ford eventually pulled over.

After she defied all verbal commands, one officer attempted to remove her from the car. She began to kick the officer multiple times and attempted to put the car in gear.

The two officers eventually were able to remove Ford from the vehicle and place her in restraints. They determined she was a harm to herself and others, and she was transported to the emergency room where one of the officers filled out an application for her to be committed for a mental evaluation.

The criminal complaint accuses Ford of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.