Sayre woman charged with aggravated assault after infant suffered brain injury

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre woman is facing multiple charges after an infant was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and placed on a ventilator with a brain injury.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Sayre Police, Tabatha Stevens admitted to throwing her one-year-old stepdaughter into a playpen and hitting the child in the head/face area, causing bleeding. Police say the child suffered an eardrum injury after being struck in the face/head, causing bruising and other injuries.

Prior to Stevens’ alleged admittance to the assault, police say she called 911 on Dec. 14 after finding the girl with vomit and feeling limp. Greater Valley EMS reported Stevens not performing CPR on the child after she claimed to have attempted with help from a 911 operator.

Police say Stevens admitted to being turned into Child Yough Services after the child’s biological mother reported bruises on the girl. Stevens told police the child liked to throw herself against the wall and that the child lost weight because of a diet change.

Stevens has been charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated assault of a victim less than 13, felony endangering the welfare of a child by a parent/guardian, and misdemeanor simple assault.

Stevens was taken to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.