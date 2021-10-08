Sayre woman sentenced following March meth bust

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Ellen Johnson has been sentenced by the Bradford County District Attorney in connection with a meth bust earlier this year.

Johnson, 56, was charged for Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, a third-degree felony. She was arrested on March 30, 2021 for selling methamphetamine from a home on Lincoln Street.

According to Sayre Police, officers found 5.2 ounces of methamphetamine worth $14,000 along with $2,913 in cash, ledgers containing information of illegal narcotics sales, scales, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials used in the sale of illegal narcotics.

At the time of the arrest, she was also charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture or distribute, and possession of a controlled substance.

Johnson was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11-23 months plus probation supervision for a term of 5 years.

Last month, Edwin Johnson was sentenced for the same meth bust, charged with possession and intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility is a felony in which a person uses a method of communication such as a telephone, mail, or radio to commit a controlled substance violation.