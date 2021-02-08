Scammers steal over $24,000 from Wysox woman

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Default on your federal student loans and the government can take up to 15 percent of each paycheck to satisfy your debt. The Education Department can also withhold federal benefits like tax returns and Social Security payments. Garnishment is an effective tool to recoup unpaid loans, private collection agencies enlisted by the Education Department took in over $841.6 million via wage garnishment in the 2018 fiscal year, but it inflicts serious financial strain on borrowers who are already struggling. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a scam where an 89-year-old Wysox woman sent multiple checks, cash, and gift cards to an unknown person.

The victim sent three separate checks worth $18,500, gift cards worth $5,000, and $1,000 worth of $100 bills as the result of a telephone scam.

The Pennsylvania State Police advises anyone who receives phone calls from unknown people requesting money or personal information to hang up the phone and not provide the information.

Anyone with questions or needing further clarification is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.