Scammers steal over $24,000 from Wysox woman

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a scam where an 89-year-old Wysox woman sent multiple checks, cash, and gift cards to an unknown person.
The victim sent three separate checks worth $18,500, gift cards worth $5,000, and $1,000 worth of $100 bills as the result of a telephone scam.
The Pennsylvania State Police advises anyone who receives phone calls from unknown people requesting money or personal information to hang up the phone and not provide the information.
Anyone with questions or needing further clarification is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.