Schenectady Police conduct homicide investigation after man was found dead Christmas morning

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Police Tape_1457970188666.jpg

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — Schenectady Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a parking lot on State Street Christmas morning.

Police identified the man who was killed as Alejandro Melendez, 51 of Schenectady. After conducting an autopsy, police said the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma from being struck by a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of 760 State Street between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday to call the department TIPS line at 518-788-6566.

NEWS10 is working to gather more details and will update this article as soon as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now