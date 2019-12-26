Schenectady Police conduct homicide investigation after man was found dead Christmas morning

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — Schenectady Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a parking lot on State Street Christmas morning.

Police identified the man who was killed as Alejandro Melendez, 51 of Schenectady. After conducting an autopsy, police said the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma from being struck by a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of 760 State Street between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday to call the department TIPS line at 518-788-6566.

NEWS10 is working to gather more details and will update this article as soon as new information becomes available.