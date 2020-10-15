Schuyler County man arrested after marijuana growing operation found

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – Raymond Brown, 42, was arrested by New York State Police on a superior court warrant after an investigation into a marijuana growing operation.

In August, members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on Townsend Rd. and located 41 marijuana plants, scales used to weigh marijuana and equipment used to grow and cultivate marijuana.

Approximately two pounds of marijuana was seized in total, according to State Police.

Brown was charged with Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree, a D felony, and was remanded to the Schuyler County Jail pending his arraignment in Schuyler County Court.