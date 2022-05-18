TYRONE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Schuyler County man was arrested early this morning after a domestic incident where he allegedly assaulted a woman and ran from State Police.

Lashont Rodney-Saunders, 27, was arrested in the Town of Tyrone at 3:08 a.m. on March 18, 2022, after he allegedly assaulted a woman and put his hands around her neck during a domestic incident. According to the release, the victim was injured and called the police.

When confronted by police, Rodney-Saunders fled. He surrendered after a Schuyler County K-9 unit tracked him down.

He was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, Strangulation in the 2nd degree, and Resisting Arrest.