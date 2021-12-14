Schuyler County man arrested for sex abuse involving a child

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man was arrested by New York State Police after a sex offense investigation involving a child.

According to State Police, Stanley Eli, 33, was arrested on Dec. 13 for first degree sexual abuse for allegedly having sexual contact with an individual under the age of 11.

State Police began their investigation in the Town of Catlin after receiving a report on Dec. 10 at 11:36 a.m. Eli was assigned cash bail, the amount of which is unknown at this time.

