Schuyler County man arrested for shooting Tannerite

BRADFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – Matthew Alexandrovich was arrested for allegedly shooting a bag of Tannerite and causing an explosion.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office, a loud explosion was heard on June 3 around 8 p.m. The explosion originated from Alexandrovich’s property in the Town of Orange and the explosion was heard as far as the Town of Reading. The Sheriff’s Office says Alexandrovich shot a bag of Tannerite, an exploding rifle target meant as a shot indicator for sighting guns.

Alexandrovich was charged with disorderly conduct and was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Orange court at a later date. If you did not call the Sheriff’s Office but would like to complete a statement, please contact the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office 607-535-8222.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police.