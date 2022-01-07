Schuyler County man indicted for stealing taxi, burglary

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a taxi and thousands of dollars of other property from multiple addresses last summer.

Ronald Snyder was indicted last month for allegedly breaking into a home on County Route 14 in Catharine and stealing more than $6,000 of property from at least two other addresses, including Alpine Auto. He also allegedly stole a taxi cab from a CR 14 address.

The indictment said that crimes happened between 12 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. on August 29, 2021. He was indicted on one count of second-degree Burglary, two counts of third-degree Grand Larceny, and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

He is currently being held in the Tompkins County Jail on unrelated charges.