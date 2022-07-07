WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man will be behind bars for two months after he failed to pay over $30,000 in child support for almost four years, according to the County Attorney.

The man, whose name was not released, had previously been ordered by a court to pay $30,993.72 for his two children. Assistant Schuyler County Vinton Stevens said that the man willfully violated the order and failed to pay the support since at least November 2018.

In total, the man reportedly paid $1,910.65 of the nearly $31,000 court-ordered total. As a result, the man was sentenced to 60 days in jail during a Family Court Appearance on July 6, 2022.

Stevens also said the man was recently arrested on a court warrant in Chemung County and is also facing extradition to another state for another criminal case.

According to Stevens, the man’s lawyer, Public Defender Mark Raniewicz, said the man was intending to get a job and pay the support when he was released from jail.

The 60-day sentence will be consecutive to any time incarcerated in Chemung County. Stevens said the judge also said the man could be released from jail if he pays the full amount of child support.

“These jail sentences send a message that will hopefully resonate,” said Schuyler County Attorney Steven Getman. “Parents who refuse to support their children can, and will, be punished when appropriate.”