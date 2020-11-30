Schuyler County Sheriff warns of phone scammers impersonating Sheriff’s Office

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s office says their office has received several complaints of residents receiving phone calls originating from Texas but displaying the Sheriff’s Office’s phone number – (607) 535-8222.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the caller “is attempting to get social security numbers and other personal information.”

The Sheriff’s office is reminding residents not to share personal information over the phone and to hang up if asked to share information.

If you suspect it may be a legitimate call, hang up and look up the number for the agency calling, and call them back.

